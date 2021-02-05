Arrest made after woman attacked in car

TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – A suspect is behind bars after Tigard Police say he attacked a woman as she got into her car Thursday night.
Just after 7 p.m. officers responded to a business complex in the 15300 block of Southwest Sequoia Parkway and learned that a woman walked to her car, got inside, and closed the door when the suspect, Achitoi Hallucky, grabbed her from behind and started to restrict her breathing by covering her nose and mouth with his hand.
The victim managed to get the car door open, but police say the suspect grabbed her with both arms. On a second attempt, she managed to break free and ran to get help. That’s when a passing driver called 911.
Officers were able to quickly find the suspect in the area when they arrived and say he had stolen the victim’s cell phone.
Hallucky is now in jail facing charges of kidnapping, robbery, and strangulation. Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or may have had a similar experience is asked to report it or leave a tip by calling 503-718-COPS or emailing Tigard Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.