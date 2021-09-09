Arrest made in 2020 NE Portland assault case

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police announced on Thursday that an arrest has been made in a felony assault case that dates back to 2020.
On October 20, at 6:00 p.m., officers responded to the area of Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Graham Street on the report of a man who'd been assaulted.
Officers arrived in the area and contacted the 55-year-old male victim who was suffering from various injuries. The victim told police that he was walking on the sidewalk when an unknown suspect pulled over in a vehicle and got out and attacked him.
Investigators located area surveillance video that showed the suspect pull over in a vehicle and assault the victim.
Since that time, detectives continued to work the case and this month obtained an arrest warrant for assault in the second degree for Jacob T. McLaughlin, 32.
On Thursday, Portland police learned that McLaughlin was arrested on the warrant by the Nisqually Tribal Police, east of Olympia, Washington.
