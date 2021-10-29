GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man accused of trying to steal a catalytic converter from an SUV in the parking lot of a Home Depot store in Clackamas County has been arrested, according to Gresham police.

Catalytic converter theft caught on camera in Clackamas County CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Catalytic converter thefts are still on the rise across the country and thieves seem to be getting bolder.

Video taken over the weekend captured a man taking off in a white Prius after people saw him using a saw underneath an SUV, before crawling out and getting away.

On Thursday, Gresham police say they received a tip about someone who matched the suspect's description near Southeast 192nd Avenue and Southeast Ankeny Court. Officers responded and initially surveilled the man because he was wearing a mask and using a leaf blower in a "random fashion," according to police.

The man eventually turned off the leaf blower and removed his mask. Police said officers were able to positively identify him as the man seen in the video taken over the weekend.

Police said the man, identified as Vladimir Shckavinsk, had removed the license plates from the Prius, which were later found inside the car. Shckavinsk was arrested and booked on a charge of first-degree attempted theft.

No additional details have been released by police at this time.