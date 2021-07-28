PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say someone is behind bars in connection with an armed robbery and shots fired cases in northeast Portland.
On July 3, at 8:33 a.m., officers responded to the area of Northeast 60th Avenue and Northeast Killingsworth Street on the report a male was firing a gun into the air. Officers responded and spoke to witnesses, but were unable to locate the individual involved at the time.
Then on July 8, at 3:14 p.m., a business in the 6000 Block of Northeast 60th Avenue was robbed at gunpoint. No one was injured. The suspect was not found, however investigators were able to determine the suspect in this robbery was the same individual who had previously fired shots on July 3.
On July 21, at about 12:26 p.m., a shooting occurred at a business in the 5900 Block of Northeast Killingsworth Street where a male suspect fired multiple rounds at a victim. No one was hurt. Enhanced Community Safety Team (ECST) investigators responded and were able to establish that the suspect in this incident was the same individual from the July 3 and July 8 incidents.
On July 27, at about 9:25 a.m., a business in the 5800 Block of Northeast Prescott Street was robbed at gunpoint. There were no injuries. Further investigation confirmed that the suspect in this robbery was the same individual involved in the previous incidents.
On Wednesday at about 1:46 a.m., police executed a warrant at a home in the 5900 Block of Northeast Killingsworth Street and arrested Michael Darnell Cunningham III, 28, of Portland. During the warrant service, Cunningham armed himself with a gun and a K9 unit police dog was used to help safely take Cunningham into custody.
He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder in the second degree, attempt assault in the first degree, two counts of robbery in the first degree, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
Anyone with information about these cases or any others that may involve the suspects can reference case 21-199717 and e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0400. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Crime Stoppers that offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
(2) comments
I’ll bet BLM is proud.
Please don't let this person out
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.