BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - An arrest has been made in connection with the death of Amy Low, a 29-year-old woman who was found killed at a Beaverton home in November 2018.
Police confirmed Wednesday that an arrest had been made in the case. No further details were immediately released, including the name of the suspect or the charges.
The investigation began Nov. 17, 2018 on the 12100 block of Southwest Allen Boulevard. A body was found in the home, but a positive identification was not made until January due to the condition of the body.
DNA testing eventually confirmed the body was Low. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Detectives did not publicly identify any possible suspects as the case unfolded.
Family members said Low lived in Molalla and would be remembered as a caring person who would help anyone in need.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
