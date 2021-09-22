PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau says a man has been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing that occurred in downtown Portland in July.

Police said 32-year-old Austin Drew Hayes was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for second-degree murder for the death of 37-year-old Quinton Bryce Miller.

On July 24, at about 12:47 a.m., Miller was found down in the street near Southwest Pine Street and Southwest 3rd Avenue. He was seriously injured and taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Hayes, according to police. An indictment warrant for second-degree murder was issued for his arrest.

Homicide detectives asked for help from the United States Marshal's Service to locate and arrest Hayes. After distributing fliers in the area, U.S. marshal's learned Hayes frequented a homeless camp in Hillsboro.

On Tuesday, Hayes was located and arrested by the Hillsboro Police Department. No additional details about the investigation have been released by Portland police.