PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau says a man has been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing that occurred in downtown Portland in July.
Police said 32-year-old Austin Drew Hayes was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for second-degree murder for the death of 37-year-old Quinton Bryce Miller.
On July 24, at about 12:47 a.m., Miller was found down in the street near Southwest Pine Street and Southwest 3rd Avenue. He was seriously injured and taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
During the investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Hayes, according to police. An indictment warrant for second-degree murder was issued for his arrest.
Homicide detectives asked for help from the United States Marshal's Service to locate and arrest Hayes. After distributing fliers in the area, U.S. marshal's learned Hayes frequented a homeless camp in Hillsboro.
On Tuesday, Hayes was located and arrested by the Hillsboro Police Department. No additional details about the investigation have been released by Portland police.
It shouldn't be long before he's released out to kill more people.
We all know what should be done to him unfortunately the state won't.
Will the release him back out into the public as the other news outlets will claim him to be some NASA scientist or something?
We have a winner!
We can take one look at the assailant and quickly determine his loser quotient. But what was the victim doing downtown around 1:00am? Why would anyone go to downtown Portland for anything, at any time, let alone being down there late at night when it's thuggy hour? Not really victim blaming as much as just asking the question, because the victim appears to be a clean cut, straight lace. People need to be a lot more vigilant, they need to avoid bad areas (like the entire City of Portland) and they need to be packing, so they play role reversal and turn the loser criminal into the victim. They'd be doing the world a favor.
Hmmm...very interesting... I wonder how they were able to identify this guy as the suspect ??
A criminal vagrant just like 99% of the others that roam the streets of the Portland metro area.
But wait. I thought all homeless citizens were down-on-their-luck Rhodes Scholars that lost their jobs because of the Pandemic. This guy doesn't look like one. Are you sure you have the correct photo?
