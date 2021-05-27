PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say they have made an arrest in a double shooting that took place on April 26.
On Monday officers got an arrest warrant for Tejay Nunya Castle, 31, in connection with the case. Vancouver police were able to locate the suspect and bring him into custody on Monday. He is currently in custody in Clark County and extradition proceedings are forthcoming.
On Monday April 26 at 7:01 p.m., officers responded to the 9500 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.