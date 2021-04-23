PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a suspect is in custody related to a shooting that took place in northeast Portland in February that left one man with serious injuries.
Detectives assigned to the Enhanced Community Safety Team (ECST) identified 28-year-old Dominique Lashawn Green as the suspect in the shooting. An arrest warrant for first degree attempted murder, first degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon was issued.
As the investigation continued, detectives learned that Green had likely left Oregon for Indianapolis, Indiana. Investigators with ECST worked with members of the Indianapolis police to locate and apprehend Green on Wednesday. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Oregon.
Anyone with information related to this incident is still encouraged to contact Detective Meghan Burkeen at 503-823-0400 and reference case number 21-53709.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.