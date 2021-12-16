PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred in the Brooklyn neighborhood in September.

Police said Gregory Michael Anderson, 26, is facing charges of first-degree manslaughter and failure to perform the duties of a driver - felony in connection with a deadly crash that killed Joseph J. Reilly, 35.

On Sept. 2, at about 9:49 a.m., officers were called out to Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard and Southeast Holgate Boulevard for a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian. Officers arrived to the scene and pronounced Reilly dead.

The driver of the involved vehicle, later identified as Anderson, was seen walking away from the crash and was not immediately located by officers.

Anderson was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on Wednesday. No additional information about his arrest or the investigation have been released by police at this time.