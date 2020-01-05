2 arrested after Clackamas Co. deputies stop stolen car in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two people were arrested after Clackamas County deputies stopped a stolen car in southeast Portland early Sunday.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says at about 1:45 a.m., a deputy spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen heading north on 82nd Avenue near Southeast Otty Road.
The Honda Civic had been reported stolen to Portland police on Dec. 30, according to the sheriff’s office.
The deputy followed the stolen car until other deputies arrived. They were able to stop the car on Southeast 82nd Avenue near Southeast Flavel Street in Portland.
Deputies say the driver and three passengers complied and were detained.
The driver, identified as 25-year-old Andrew Nicholas Wallis of Portland, was arrested on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
One of the passengers who was detained was identified as 39-year-old Albert Ekiek of Clackamas.
Deputies say Ekiek had a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest out of Clackamas County. He was then arrested for the warrant.
Wallis and Ekiek were booked into the Clackamas County Jail.
Deputies say the other two passengers were identified and released without incident.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
