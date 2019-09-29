2 arrested after driving stolen truck in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two people were arrested after police say they caught them driving a stolen truck in southeast Portland early Sunday.
Portland police say it started around 1 a.m. when officers tried to stop a stolen truck near Southeast 122nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard.
The driver sped away, but instead of chasing the truck, police tracked it from above with an air unit.
Officers then used spike strips to stop the truck.
The two people inside the truck jumped out and tried to run away, but police set up a perimeter and used a K-9 unit to track them down.
Melody A. Rooks, 28, and Robert W. Giller, 38, were arrested. Both face charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Giller additionally faces charges of attempt to elude police by vehicle, attempt to elude police on foot, reckless driving and reckless endangering as well as two warrants.
