2 arrested after gun pulled during OfferUp meeting in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Deputies say a buyer was arrested after he pulled a gun during an OfferUp meeting in Beaverton, and the seller was also arrested for theft.
Just after 5 p.m. Sunday, Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery in a parking lot near the Nike Company Store.
Deputies arrived less than a minute later and found both parties were still on scene in the 3400 block of Southwest Knowlton Road.
According to deputies, the investigation revealed that two parties had connected previously on the online sales app OfferUp.
Deputies say one party agreed to sell the other multiple passes to the Nike Company Store. The buyer sent the seller money, but never received the passes.
On Sunday, deputies say the buyer used a different online profile and set up an in-person meeting with the same seller.
Deputies say when the seller arrived, the buyer pulled a gun on the seller to scare him into providing the passes for which he had previously paid.
Deputies arrested the buyer, 21-year-old Jin Hu, for unlawful use of a weapon and the seller, 31-year-old Rafael Martinez Jr., for theft in the third degree.
Both men were booked into the Washington County Jail.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
