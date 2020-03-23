GRANTS PASS, OR (KPTV) – Police seized more than two pounds of methamphetamine and arrested two people after a months-long drug trafficking investigation in Josephine County.
Summer Dawn Morton, 41, and Robert Leroy Nash, 40, were lodged at the county jail and are facing charges including delivery and possession of methamphetamine-substantial quantity.
The pair were arrested on March 14 with help from a drug detection dog, who found more than two pounds of meth concealed in a vehicle that Morton was driving, police said. The meth was in the trunk inside a large speaker box, according to investigators.
Nash was a passenger in the vehicle and, according to law enforcement, was involved with Morton in going to California to pick up the drugs to bring back for distribution in Josephine County.
Anyone with additional information or questions about this case is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Doni Hamilton at 541-450-6370 or dhamilton@grantspassoregon.gov and refer to case #20-11805.
