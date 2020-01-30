3 arrested after police find illegal drugs, guns, evidence of forgery at St. Helens home

ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) – Three people were arrested after police served a search warrant at a St. Helens home and found evidence of forgery, along with illegal drugs and guns, according to the police department.
Officers with help from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office served the search warrant on Thursday at a home off Wonderly Drive for fraud-related crimes.
Upon executing the warrant, law enforcement found evidence related to the alleged forgery, along with illegal drugs, and firearms.
The three adults at the home were arrested and booked into the Columbia County Jail.
Daniel Lee Marsh, 47, of St. Helens, is facing charges including possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of a silencer, felon in possession of body armor, and six counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Cydnee Rashell Eversole, 23, of St. Helens, is facing charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, forgery I, and criminal possession of a forged instrument in the first degree.
Dakota Tyler Ewing, 20, of St. Helens, is facing charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, and conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree.
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with additional information is asked to call dispatch at 503-397-1521 and ask to speak with a St. Helens police officer.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.