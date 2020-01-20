PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two men arrested Sunday for stealing valuable car parts are the latest in a surge of similar thefts, according to Portland police.
Andrew C. Ooten, 48, of Portland, and Donald L. Newcomb III, 39, also of Portland, were arrested Sunday morning for stealing a catalytic converter from a car dealership in the 6400 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard, officers said.
Officers arrested Ooten and Newcomb near Northeast 86th Avenue and Northeast Prescott Street after they say the victim followed them. Police while arresting the men found a car jack and other tools they believe were used to remove the catalytic converter, which contains valuable metals, such as palladium.
Ooten and Newcomb were lodged at the Multnomah County Jail.
Ooten is facing charges including criminal mischief in the first degree and, for a previous catalytic converter theft, another charge of criminal mischief in the first degree, attempted assault in the second degree, and unlawful use of a weapon.
Newcomb is facing charges of criminal mischief in the first degree in connection with this case.
Officers between Jun 1 and Dec. 31 took 129 reports of catalytic converter thefts, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
The bureau said it believes that number is a dramatic underreporting.
“We believe many victims do not report the crime thinking that it will not make a difference,” according to police.
Officers encourage victims to report thefts on the PPB website or call their non-emergency dispatch line at 503-823-3333.
