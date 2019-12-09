CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies arrested two people, rescued a dog, and recovered stolen property while responding to three thefts at construction sites starting late Sunday night into Monday morning, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
The thefts all occurred within five hours of each other, leading deputies to refer to the incidents as a hat trick, the sheriff’s office says.
Two suspects are at still large, including one in connection with the first incident, which occurred in Happy Valley near Southeast 147th Avenue and Scouters Mountain around 11:15 p.m. Sunday.
In this incident, a deputy contracted to the Happy Valley Police Department spotted a U-Haul van pulling out of a residential construction site with about $10,000 worth of stolen goods.
The suspect led a short pursuit, which ended on a dead-end street near Southeast Nehalem Street in Portland. The suspect then fled, leaving a female passenger in the van’s cab. The passenger cooperated with law enforcement and was not arrested.
Deputies searched for the driver with help from a police dog but were not successful.
Deputies say stolen goods found inside the U-Haul were taken from a second construction site near Southeast Sunnyside Road and Southeast 162nd Avenue. Deputies returned those goods, which included stolen tools and other items, to the contractor from that site.
Deputies are working to return additional stolen tools found inside the van. Owners looking to recover their property should contact the sheriff’s office at 503-655-8211 and reference case number 19-029065; Anyone with information that could help deputies identity the suspect in this case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 503-723-4949 or online.
The second incident occurred early Monday morning while a deputy was responding to the same construction site off Southeast Sunnyside Road to conduct further investigation.
The deputy says he saw a man dressed in dark clothing opening a utility trailer. The suspect had a dog with him, a black Griffon/Terrier mix, the sheriff’s office says. When the suspect saw the deputy, he fled the scene and called for the dog to follow, but the animal declined.
Law enforcement searched for the suspect but were not successful. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 503-723-4949 or online and reference case number 19-029070. Clackamas County Dog Services is taking care of the suspect’s dog.
The third incident occurred in a Home Depot parking lot Monday around 4:30 a.m.
According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy near Southeast 82nd Avenue and Johnson Creek Boulevard saw a pickup drive slowly through the parking lot and pull up to a fenced-off construction site.
A passenger in the pickup cut the lock and the driver backed into the area. They then tried to leave with a trailer attached. When deputies stopped the pickup, the driver claimed to have purchased the trailer the previous night. Deputies spoke with trailer’s actual owner, who confirmed he had not sold the trailer, which was valued at around $8,000.
Jonnie Dean Clark, 52, of Gresham, and passenger Paul George Caward, 35, of Portland were booked on charges including unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possession of burglar tools.
