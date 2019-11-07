PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two people were arrested after police say they robbed a Portland pot shop at gunpoint Wednesday night.
The incident occurred at the Oregon Bud Company in the 5500 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue just before 10 p.m.
Officers flooded the area after responding to an alarm and arrested the Christopher Angel, 19, and Stephen Lewis, 21, near Southeast 115th Avenue and Southeast Reedway Street.
Officers recovered a bag of money, a handgun, marijuana, and a fake gun during the arrest.
Angel and Lewis are facing charges of robbery in the first degree, robbery in the second degree, and unlawful use of a weapon.
Robbery detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Todd Prosser at 503-823-9320 or todd.prosser@portlandoregon.gov.
