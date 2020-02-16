2 arrested in connection with fight, shooting outside convenience store in north Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have arrested two men in connection with a fight and shooting outside a convenience store in north Portland on Friday.
According to police, Brandon Larson and Steven Robinson were fighting outside the convenience store in the 6100 block of North Lombard Street.
Police say Larson had a gun in his pocket that fell out onto the ground.
The men then fought over the gun and three rounds were fired, according to police.
One of the rounds hit Larson in the foot. He was transported to the hospital and was treated and released.
Police say both men were arrested and were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.
Each face a charge of disorderly conduct in the second degree. Robinson also faces a charge of assault in the fourth degree, and Larson also faces charges of possession of a loaded firearm in a public place (city code), unlawful possession of a firearm and reckless endangering.
The gun, a .380 Sig Sauer semiautomatic handgun, was seized as evidence.
Police say there were no other injuries or property damage as a result of the shots.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
