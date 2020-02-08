3 arrested in downtown demonstration involving people armed with bats, pepper spray

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Three people were arrested on Saturday as people demonstrated in downtown Portland.
Demonstrators began gathering in Lownsdale Square Park late Saturday morning, with some exhibiting “aggressive behavior” toward other people in the area, according to law enforcement.
Police said there were reports of objects being thrown at people and officers, including an umbrella. Some demonstrators arrived at the park wearing all black, and some had weapons, including bats and pepper spray, according to officers.
Police said at least one person who was arrested was a part of a group that was defacing a monument at Chatman Square Park with what appeared to be spray paint.
“Criminal activity will not be tolerated,” the police bureau said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(9) comments
These are the type of people that democrats rely on to get elected.
"The police said.." "The police said.." Where were the reporters? Probably filling out their applications for student loan forgiveness. Get out there with the folks, newsies . . . . Find out what is going on.
They have signs that say they won't tolerate fascism. Well good, who does, and where is it happening, here? Why attack the police over that?
Evil Democrats and leftist at work again in Portland.
What are they demonstrating?
In Portland, you don't need a reason
Antifa, Potland and the Liberal’s brown shirts. Oregon deserves what they bring.
Spoken so correctly
What are the Thugs up set about now? If NAFITA shoot them on sight and put out of missery!
