10 arrested in Portland Police I-205 path enforcement

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police arrested 10 people Thursday during some “outreach and performance” work along a multi-use path near the Southeast Stark Street Interstate 205 overpass.
It’s an area that Portland Police say they work in regularly.
This comes just days after a southeast Portland group called “Enough is Enough PDX” stood along the Northeast Glisan Street I-205 overpass with a message to the City of Portland to crack down on crime and clean up the streets.
FOX 12 caught up with Benjamin Kerensa leading that group Thursday night to talk about that an enforcement effort.
“There's fires on this trail, there's you know IV drug use, defecating, urination, you know it's threats towards neighbors. We hear from bicyclists that go down this path that it's just become unsafe. They used to use and very few are using it anymore,” Kerensa said.
Kerensa showed FOX 12 the realities of the problems on the path.
“Usually this whole corner right here is just tons of people shooting up,” he said.
Along the path FOX 12 found 26-year-old Alyssa Strong.
“You start thinking about like everything you did to people and it like really sucks and you don't want to be alone,” Strong said.
She has been homeless for nearly a year, addicted to heroin.
“I miss being sober a lot,” she said “I had two years clean before this. Me and my boyfriend did both and we met in recovery, so we're really thriving on that to get back to where we were again.”
Strong was one of only a few FOX 12 found along the pathway Thursday evening on the heels of that Portland Police enforcement in an area neighbors say is infested with needles, crime and unsanitary conditions.
On Monday, Kerensa and a group held signs over the Northeast Glisan Street I-205 overpass calling for change and action from the City of Portland and Portland Police.
Kerensa said it’s not about criminalizing homelessness, but it’s about cleaning up the streets and giving people resources to solve the problems that are littering our city.
“We're really just focusing on the crime, livability issues which are just being ignored because all the segments of the homeless population are being lumped into one – and just housing, just shelter, but that's not going to fix crime,” Kerensa said.
“It's crazy that people have to have surveillance to watch over their garden,” he said, showing FOX 12 where a backyard met up with the fencing around the pathway.
Kerensa said the answer to solving the issues on the streets in Portland is multifaceted and requires conversations with city leaders.
His neighbor Evelyn Macpherson agrees.
“This is not a living space, it's not a living room, it's not your bedroom, it’s not a toilet. This is a path for everyone to use and in order for everyone to have negotiated spaces we have to agree on what those uses are,” Macpherson said.
And for Strong, she admits there’s a problem in Portland.
She’s all for having conversations with the community so folks can get the resources they need, as she looks to get back on her feet.
“We know that this isn't us and we love each other, and we want to get back to that and have a house again,” Strong said.
The “Enough is Enough PDX” petition has more than 3,000 signatures.
