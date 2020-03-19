TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – Police arrested four people, including a 15-year-old, following a rollover crash in Tigard late Wednesday night.
Law enforcement responded to the 12220 block of Southwest Scholls Ferry Road just after 11 p.m. after someone reported five to eight people standing around an overturned black Ford Explorer screaming and throwing glass at each other.
Some of the suspects fled the scene as officers were headed to the scene.
One officer arrested a 15-year-old near Southwest 123rd Place and Scholls Ferry Road after a foot pursuit. The officer said the teenager was in possession of a handgun.
Tigard police with help from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Beaverton police, and other law enforcement agencies and police dogs set up containment in the area and located five people associated with the rollover crash and disturbance.
Law enforcement arrested three other people and confiscated additional firearms, drugs, and cash, according to investigators.
Samuel Ezekiel Deland-Fleming, 21, of Portland, was charged with an outstanding arrest warrant, unlawful, possession of a firearm, distribution, and possession of controlled substances.
Visanou Thephomma, 18, of Banks, was also charged with an outstanding arrest warrant, unlawful possession of a firearm, distribution, and possession of controlled substances.
Noah Jay Herlong, 20, of Hillsboro, was charged with an outstanding warrant. The 15-year-old, a male, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.
[scared] Did these parents know what their teens were upto?
Maybe it's about time to start arresting the parents.
