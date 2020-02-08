PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Three people were arrested more arrests are possible after a small demonstration in downtown Portland, according to police.
The demonstration began late Saturday morning at Lownsdale Square Park.
Some demonstrators arrived at the park wearing all black, and some had weapons, including bats and pepper spray, according to officers.
According to police, the demonstration was a counter-rally to another previously planned demonstration at the Multnomah County Courthouse. That demonstration was later canceled.
The counter-rally on Saturday started peacefully but escalated after some people in the group began acting in a violent, threatening manner against attendees who were recording the rally and taking photos of it.
Some people used metal-tipped umbrellas to jab others and chase them down the street, and objects, including rocks, concrete, batons, cans, and food, were thrown at community members and police.
Police say at least two flammable devices, believed to be flares, were thrown into nearby traffic. There was also vandalism, including spray paint on walls and a war memorial.
Police say one vandalism suspect was arrested after a short pursuit on foot. Another vandalism suspect is at large, according to police.
Law enforcement asks anyone who has knowledge of the unknown suspect's identity, or more photos of this or any crimes that took place during this event, to email the information to crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.
Police say that during the demonstration, which lasted about four hours, a pedestrian was hit by a car and transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. The driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.
Firefighters during the demonstration treated three people for exposure to pepper spray.
These are the type of people that democrats rely on to get elected.
"The police said.." "The police said.." Where were the reporters? Probably filling out their applications for student loan forgiveness. Get out there with the folks, newsies . . . . Find out what is going on.
They have signs that say they won't tolerate fascism. Well good, who does, and where is it happening, here? Why attack the police over that?
Evil Democrats and leftist at work again in Portland.
What are they demonstrating?
In Portland, you don't need a reason
Antifa, Potland and the Liberal’s brown shirts. Oregon deserves what they bring.
Spoken so correctly
What are the Thugs up set about now? If NAFITA shoot them on sight and put out of missery!
