STAYTON, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police suspect a deadly three-alarm fire at a Marion County home Friday afternoon was intentionally set.
Law enforcement and firefighters rushed to the house on Washington Street in Stayton around 3 p.m. and say one person was found dead.
Multiple agencies responded to assist, including OSP, Stayton police, Turner police Keizer police, Salem police, and the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
Marion County's Homicide Assault Response Team continues to investigate and says no additional information is available for release.
OSP expects additional information to be available for release on Saturday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
