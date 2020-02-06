Art auction in downtown Portland to help people living with Alzheimer’s

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A local art auction is set to take place in downtown Portland on Friday to help people living with Alzheimer’s and other related dementia.
The Memories in the Making Art Auction and Gala features artists and patients who have created various pieces. It allows people living with the disease to feel a sense of accomplishment.
One of the featured artists worked with an early stage Alzheimer’s patient on a butterfly painting.
“He calls it solitude,” Jo Grishman said. “And he wrote a little piece saying solitude for him is a really good thing. People think of it as lonely. So, what I did, I created a piece, I called it abundance and it’s an array of butterflies all over a surface and there’s movement patterns, and it felt really nice looking at his and then responding to it.”
The auction will be held at the Hilton downtown hotel. All proceeds will go to Alzheimer’s research in Oregon and southwest Washington.
