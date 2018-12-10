PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Priceless art that was stolen from a family in north Portland was returned on Monday.
The art was in the family garage on North Dekum Street, waiting to be picked up, when they were stolen last Monday.
The family said various heirlooms were stolen, including a handmade chess set, stained glass window panes and a distinctive humpback steamer trunk.
On Monday, Daughter-in-law Reba Parker said most of the missing items were returned intact. The only thing still missing is the handmade chess set.
Parker said a woman bought the pieces from a homeless man for $60 dollars.
Afterward, the woman saw one of the news stories on the theft and contacted Portland police Monday morning.
Parked said they are ecstatic to have the art returned.
