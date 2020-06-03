PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A local artist created a growing mural in downtown Portland to honor George Floyd and others who have lost their lives to police brutality.
The mural has been painted on boarded up windows at the Apple store at Southwest Yamhill Street and Southwest 4th Avenue.
Artist Emma Berger told FOX 12 the amount of attention her artwork is getting has been a welcome surprise.
"I didn't know it was going to be such a big deal. I just wanted to do something," Berger said.
Berger says this was her way to protest.
"Everyone can kind of do what they can, where they can. And what I can do is paint," said Berger. "It was actually kind of a snap decision."
The powerful message she is telling through the mural is getting through to people. People walking in downtown Portland have stopped in their tracks to take it in.
"This just is kind of a beautiful memorial, and I wish we could keep it up or put it somewhere else permanently," said Grace Cejas.
Berger, who owns Flat Rabbit Studio, started painting Monday afternoon after seeing that the boarded up windows at the Apple store had been painted black. She says she instantly saw an empty canvas and felt inspired, turning the once shattered store front into artwork.
Berger completed two other portraits on Tuesday, and says she may not be done yet.
"Now that they're cleaning off this, I might come back," Berger told FOX 12. "There's more faces to put up. It's not an isolated incident. There's more memory to put on the walls."
There's also a growing memorial at the mural as well of flowers and posters.
