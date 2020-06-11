PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A local artist is showing his support for the protests, using artwork.
Artist Christian Grijalva created a mural on the side of a grocery store off Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Failing Street in northeast Portland.
The wall shows the image of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, with the shadows of protesters along the bottom.
FOX 12 spoke with Grijalva, who says he is about 70 or 80 percent done.
He says he hopes his work can leave a lasting impression with the community.
“If somebody in the community can walk by this mural and not know what’s going on and look at my art and eventually research it and then know, they can share that with their kids because walls like this are going to stay up for 20 years plus,” he said.
Grijalva says it took him seven days to get this far. He thinks he will need about three more to finish it.
