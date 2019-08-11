PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A downtown Portland art gallery is cleaning up after FOX 12’s Most Wanted smashed one of their windows.
The gallery is on Southwest Madison Street between Southwest Broadway and Southwest Park Avenue.
Portland police say the vandal caused nearly $3,000 worth of damage.
FOX 12 was there Sunday as an artist was creating a mural on the boards covering up the window.
The gallery’s owner says a neighbor heard the glass break and hopes this new mural will bring some beauty to a bad situation.
“We’re just a small business that loves art,” said Michael Parsons with Michael Parsons Fine Art. “We thought about how to do something positive with something that’s really negative and doing something creative and painting a mural in the spot while we’re waiting for the glass to be repaired – we thought was a really nice way to respond to something.”
If you have any information about who broke this glass, please call Portland police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.