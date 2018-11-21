Bandon, OR (KPTV) - A Bandon artist has made it her life mission to build massive, eye-catching sculptures of sea creatures. The catch, each piece is made entirely from plastic pulled from Oregon beaches.
Among the ocean, Angela Haseltine Pozzi first searched for peace after the of her husband.
“I kind of felt like the world had been pulled out from underneath me,” Haseltine Pozzi said. “This I felt like was the constant in my life.”
But what she found instead, garbage thrown aside and washed ashore.
“I was so sick to my stomach,” Haseltine Pozzi said. “I just looked at it and I thought, how could we be doing this to the ocean.”
That was 2010.
“I just thought, I have to find a way to use everything in my power to save the ocean,” she Haseltine Pozzi said. “If I could do that, I have a pretty good reason to keep living.”
So she started collecting, cleaning and stacking it up. And it occurred to her that Oregon’s trash could actually be treasure, destined to end the plastic pollution problem everywhere.
“I was an artist before, a teacher, I had done community art and I thought, what if I just never use any other thing in the world except plastic off the beach, and I build giant sculptures so that no one can ignore the problem,” she said.
From a towering puffin, to a giant jelly fish and a might sea turtle, Haseltine Pozzie created the world known as Washed Ashore.
A non-profit based in Bandon, Oregon, but known far and wide. Washed Ashore exhibits have been seen in places like the Smithsonian, SeaWorld, and soon Disney World.
“So now eight years later, we now have four traveling exhibits, 70 works of art, and we’ve process about 21 tons of garbage and we’re making a big difference,” she said.
But you don’t build massive sea creatures, made out of massive amounts of plastic, with just one person.
It’s really all the volunteers who help Angele sort, build and assemble the giant sculptures, that bring them and their message to life.
“Their sculptures going to be seen across the country and that’s pretty satisfying I think,” said Haseltine Pozzi.
Then of course, there’s all the people who pull trash out of the ocean and drop it off at her Bandon studio.
“In our little stretch of about 100 miles, we get enough to do this whole project,” she said.
“People think oh I need to get signed up for a beach cleanup and I need to go make an effort, but you just need to go pick it up, that’s really not very hard,” Hazeltine Pozzi said.
Since Washed Ashore’s beginning, Haseltine Pozzi estimates about 25 million people have seen their work in person.
“The arts can reach people that facts and figures don’t,” Haseltine Pozzi said.
Haseltine Pozzi said she won’t stop creating until those facts and figures disappear completely.
“I would love to be put out of business,” she said.
And she hopes to ultimately turn back the tide and bring healing to the one place that brings it to her.
“Everybody loves it,” Haseltine Pozzi said. “I don’t care if you’re a Buddhist, or a Baptist, or a Republican or a Democrat or a Hippie or a Red Neck, you can all sit around the table and everyone can work together to self-save the ocean, because we all care about something and we have something in common.”
Haseltine Pozzi said unfortunately, she could run Washed Ashore from almost anywhere in the world because of all the plastic pollution.
She said she just asks for people to start with simple steps to reduce the problem, like reusing water bottles and bags. She also said people can of course, pick up trash at the ocean as they see it.
For more information on Washed Ashore and how to visit its ongoing exhibit in Bandon, click here.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.