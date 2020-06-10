PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A group of artists are working to beautify some of the boarded up businesses in downtown Portland.
Business owners reached out to the Portland Art Museum looking for help making their exteriors look a little better. Organizers say they wasted no time getting to work.
“The artists are really just local artists I've come across and acquaintances of those artists, everyone was eager and excited to make an impact and make another connection with our community, we've all been isolated,” Jennifer Urquhart, one of the artists, said. “When I heard about this project it was an opportunity to get back involved and get back in touch with my city.”
Artists painted murals at Northwest 5th and Davis, First and Couch, and another on Southwest Ash Street. They say the response so far has been overwhelmingly positive.
“People who worked on this love Portland, there's a lot of love still here,” Urquhart said. “We're just trying to give them that reflection, people thanked me left and right and asked about the artist around the corner, they'd say, ‘are you Sofie? Cuz they saw Sofie's art, that's what it's all about, all of us artists here together.”
Miller Paint worked with Metro Paint on the supplies. They repurposed products that would normally get sent to the landfill.
