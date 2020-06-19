PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A group of artists and activists are trying to support businesses in downtown Portland that have been hit hard by looters and violent demonstrations.
They are painting murals on boarded up windows to help brighten up the area and bring business back to the city.
They say the destruction is not part of the movement, and these businesses shouldn't suffer.
So far, they've painted 33 murals on boards downtown, most are images of unity as well as messages for the Black Lives Matter Movement.
"The current situation, I mean, it’s bringing a lot of people together of all colors in the city so it’s important that not only Juneteenth is acknowledged by African Americans or people of color, but all people," one man said.
Once the boards are removed, the group would like to find a permanent home for the art, either through auctions or donations.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
