PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Spring break is nearly here, and it begs the question – are more people interested in traveling as COVID-19 case rates go down in Oregon and more individuals get vaccinated?
After a year of enduring the pandemic, the risk is certainly still not over, but some people told FOX 12 they feel more confident to plan bigger trips.
“I feel safer,” said Grace Prendergast, who flew back to Portland Sunday after a trip to Chicago to celebrate a friend’s birthday. “I feel calmer because the vaccines going on. I think it will just get better and better.”
The data lately has been optimistic. More Oregonians are getting the vaccine every day and the state is also seeing a sharp decline in positive COVID-19 cases, as well as fewer hospitalizations and deaths related to the virus.
Sunday, the Oregon Health Authority reported just over 200 new and presumed cases of COVID and no new deaths.
Of course, case counts, and vaccine rates vary by county. State and country, and some destinations, have travel restrictions and requirements.
“I have to get a COVID test, a current one before I can even get off the plane," said Anthony Slepicka.
Slepicka is soon flying to New Jersey to see a friend. Next month, his son, a student Evergreen College in Olympia, will come home to Oregon for spring break.
At PDX, one family just got back from their first flight since the beginning of the pandemic: A trip to Arizona.
“We’re definitely more comfortable traveling,” Latavia Jones said. “It’s just nice for everybody’s mental health to get out for a little bit and especially pick somewhere with the sun.”
“It was fun,” Mario Gutierrez said. “Relaxing and that’s what we needed with this all going on.”
So far, the Oregon Health Authority and Governor Kate Brown haven’t announced any guidelines or recommendations for spring break travel.
Public Health experts last addressed the issue around the holidays, asking people to stay home.
Throughout the pandemic, OHA has recommended limiting travel and gatherings.
A spokeswoman for PDX said they do expect more travelers this spring break than last year’s but not nearly as many as in 2019.
The airport won’t have more specific data projections for another week.
