As extreme risk closes indoors, outdoor activities still available

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – As several counties in the Portland metro area enter extreme risk on Friday. This means the restrictions are not only impacting indoor business, but also some outdoor activities.
So what can you do this weekend if you are in an extreme risk zone?
Besides just getting outdoors for a hike or hanging out at a park, there are a number of activities you can still do in extreme risk. The Oregon Zoo is open, but you must buy tickets online in advance only. There’s limited capacity and face masks are required. Guests must also follow a one-way path through the zoo. There are sanitizer stations throughout the area.
The Portland Saturday Market tells us it will be reduced to 50% capacity, but there are no major changes.
At Oaks Park a spokesperson tells FOX 12 it will be limited to 100 people for attractions. There are two time blocks this weekend, from 12-3 p.m. or 3-6 p.m. with 100 tickets per time block. Those tickets are already sold out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.