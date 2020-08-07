MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Across the country, prices at the grocery store are rising. The United States Department of Agriculture released a report that said grocery store food prices are up nearly three percent compared to this time last year. It’s the largest increase since 2011.
Many families are feeling the brunt of that increase and paying more for less.
“As a kid, I used to think you know what’s a few cents? But then I started to realize you know that few cents literally means getting gas for the next week to be able to go to work,” Hanah McNeil said. She said she used to spend about $120 per week on groceries but now that has increased to $170. Families of all sizes are feeling the impact across the board and are desperate for relief.
“Imagine how difficult it would be to go with your family shopping and you see—you’re hungry and you see the food you need and you can’t buy it,” Raquel Aguillon, a Program Supervisor with Multnomah County, said.
Charles Hoffman said he’s noticed that feeding his family of six has gotten a lot more complicated and expensive.
“Our pantry used to be full and it was full of the staples and all that kind of stuff and if you go and look at our pantry now it’s not full and now we’re buying week to week,” he said. Hoffman said they’re substituting what they can.
“More starches, more potatoes, more sandwiches, more stuff to stuff ‘em with more rice and beans,” he said.
He’s shocked by how much more he’s paying for things, especially in the middle of a global pandemic.
“For what they’re selling meat, for now, you could buy a cow for when I was a kid,” he said.
Aguillon said that people are doing whatever they can to fill in the gaps but it’s getting harder as many people are still facing unemployment challenges because of COVID-19.
“People go to the churches to get food there, people are trying to get canned goods so they can prepare meals at home, collecting cans from neighbors and trying to piece together dollars so they can buy some of the basics that we sometimes take for granted,” she said.
If you need help, Aguillon said to call 211 or visit multco.us/food-assistance.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.