As gun violence continues, community still asking for help from Portland leaders

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Before a scheduled meeting Wednesday, the Portland Council of Commissioners addressed the city's rise in gun violence.
They shared concerns but did not provide any concrete plans on how to combat gun violence.
Commissioners addressed this issue, as Portland Police responded to another shooting Tuesday night in the 4300 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue.
Police say three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
“I call 911 at least once a week,” neighbor Randy Vandomelen said.
Vandomelen lives near Southeast 122nd and says he heard multiple gunshots Tuesday night.
He says the shootings are so frequent, he’s now bought body armor.
Before Wednesday’s session, commissioners watched a video to honor all of the shooting victims who died in 2020 and 2021.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler started the pre-gavel moment with these remarks.
“Gun violence is a public health issue and it’s essential to diagnose and treat the problem like a virus,” Wheeler said.
Commissioners shared emotion and concern as well as general ideas on how to address the issue, but didn’t share specific plans.
Commissioners did not talk about the rise in shootings after the Gun Violence Reduction Team (GVRT) was dissolved in July 2020.
After the meeting FOX 12 reached out to Commissioner Mingus Mapps to ask about why commissioners didn't talk about the GVRT.
Mapps said he was not on the council when this decision was made last year.
“Though GVRT was disbanded the officers and detectives who have decades of experience intervening on gun violence still work at the police bureau," Mapps said. "Many of these officers are very familiar with individuals and communities overly impacted by gun violence.”
FOX 12 also asked Commissioner Mapps' office on what programs are being implemented right now to end gun violence.
“The Office of Violence Prevention does great work on this issue of non-police intervention on gun violence. They coordinate programs with organizations like POIC (Portland Opportunities Industrialization Center) and NAYA (Native American Youth and Family Center) to make contact with victims and do outreach to people high-risk of involvement in gun violence. These programs often employ people who have lived experience in and around communities affected by gun violence. These are terrific programs that make a tangible difference. Currently, these programs are funded on a one-year basis and are inadequate to address the current need. The city needs to increase funding to these organizations and make the funding ongoing so that they can grow.”
