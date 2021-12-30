PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It has been a record year for gun violence in Portland and local activists are looking for solutions to carry into the new year.

It’s been a tough year for a lot of families impacted by shootings, as well as for people living in neighborhoods where gunfire is becoming more common.

There are 1,279 shootings in Portland in 2021. That’s almost 400 more than 2020. A shooting that left behind almost 100 shell casings in northeast Portland Tuesday night, is an example of what the city has seen

“The issues that create the kind of gun violence that we’ve seen this year is multifaceted does have to do with disparities does have to do with economic disparities. The other the continued availability of arms on the street in my opinion is also a problem as well that we must address,” says Rev. Dr. J.W. Matt Hennessee of Vancouver Ave First Baptist Church.

Pastor Hennessee lost his son in May of 2021 to gun violence and says it traumatizes families, leaving scars.

“That we must all work together to say how can we make sure that we don’t create another generation of this kind of violence on the street.”

He holds an event called The Table that includes 120 representatives of the community, nonprofits, government, business leaders gather to form ideas on how to end gun violence

“In most cases how to keep young people out from a preventative standpoint to keep them out of the criminal justice system and therefore to engage them in activities. How can we work together to figure out what will be a better path for them dealing with conflict dealing with the ability to sort of come to creative resolution and restorative justice rather than taking somebody else’s life.”

If you’d like to get involved, pastor Hennessee says you can create an initiative or join a program that’s already engaged in preventing gun violence