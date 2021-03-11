As Multnomah County drops to moderate risk level, restaurants prepare to welcome back more customers indoors

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- On Friday Multnomah County restaurants can expand their capacity as Governor Kate Brown announced the county is now at moderate risk level.
Multnomah County joins Portland-metro counties Washington and Clackamas who are also at moderate risk level.
It's been a long road to get here as restaurants across the state have weathered so much during the pandemic.
But on Friday, Multnomah County restaurants may look more like what they did a year ago.
"Someone came in last night and she said oh we can sit inside, let's do that, that's the novel thing," Cafe Nell Owner, Vanessa Preston said.
Under the county risk level guidelines, restaurants at moderate risk level may not exceed 50 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is smaller.
Preston says Cafe Nell has adapted to the constant changes throughout the pandemic.
"We're ready for whatever comes. And when we reopened last July I saw it as an 18-month you know ordeal that we were going to have to get through," Preston said. "And now I still see it as another 18 months. I think that things are gradually going to get better, and people are going to get more relaxed and more comfortable but I think that people are still going to want to be cautious."
Preston says the restaurant is taking safety and health protocols very seriously with a limited number of people serving customers and sanitation after every table use.
Across the river at Olympia Provisions, staff there are also staying vigilant.
"We're not allowing guests in our direct working space, so not in the restaurant itself," Executive Chef, Katherine Roe said. "Both in our atrium which is nice and airy and then outside. But until we even have the ability to get vaccinated, we're definitely like focusing keeping maskless folks away from our employees as much as possible."
Roe says the restaurant was allowed to expand into the building's atrium for indoor seating and is looking at the loading dock as another possibility for indoor seating as well.
She says knowing that restaurant workers can get vaccinated in the coming months gives some relief as business hopefully gets back to normal.
"I think knowing that information gives us a little bit more like buoyancy you know you can kind of feel the energy in the city," Roe said. "And I know I'm excited to just feel a little more comfortable and safe."
