As people take to the water to beat the heat, AMR lifeguards offer some safety tips

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With these ninety-degree temps, many people are taking to the rivers to beat the heat.
Lifeguards at High Rocks Park in Gladstone said summer is already off to a busy start.
"It's just amazing because we never get this kind of weather," Duncan Wellman said.
He, Annalisha Cox and the rest of their family love High Rocks for one reason in particular, and they're prepared for it.
"We've come here several times. He likes to jump off the rocks. They like to do backflips," Cox said. "The water can be really cold even in the hot weather like this, so we like to wear our wetsuits."
"It just brings back a lot of memories," Todd Taylor knows just how fun this spot is. He's in town visiting his children and had to make a stop here at his old stomping grounds.
"I used to come here when I was a kid. I'm almost 70 now, but when I was 14 and 15, I used to jump off these same rocks, and I just love it here. I haven't been here since then," Taylor said.
With people jumping, floating, swimming and relaxing on the shore, AMR EMT and River Rescue Technician Angus Ozario is always watching and ready to help as needed. He said for jumpers, it's important to look before taking the plunge and know what hazards might be below.
"If you're going to jump, know before you jump, look before you jump, hazards change constantly in the river; two places can never always be the same twice," Ozario said.
He said the water is about 65 degrees, cold enough to cause some fatigue over a couple of hours and that a life jacket is important no matter your skill level. Not wearing one can be especially dangerous for people who aren't swimmers or who are drinking alcohol.
Ozario said they've already been busy this summer helping people in the water.
"Most of these situations can be preventable with a life jacket," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.