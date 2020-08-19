PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police declared an unlawful assembly late Wednesday night as several hundred protesters gathered again in Portland, with some causing damage, spraying graffiti, and facing off with law enforcement, including federal agents.
The assembly near the ICE building in south Portland on Wednesday follows more than 80 days of protests on Portland, with many people asking why certain police tactics are used.
Federal agents are out now and the group is still roughly at about 200. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/p8Zutulsvn— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) August 20, 2020
The police bureau shared more information about the different types of force it uses, with Deputy Chief Chris Davis sharing a few videos on Twitter explaining why police respond to situations in certain ways and why they say tactic like puncturing car tires are sometimes necessary.
“A civil disturbance is an unlawful assembly that constitutes a clear and present danger of riot disorder, interference of traffic on public streets or when another immediate threat to public safety appears,” Davis said in one of his videos. “When six or more people engage in tumultuous conduct and thereby intentionally or recklessly create a grave risk of causing public alarm.”
Davis said officers will give multiple warnings for people to leave the area, but when they don’t, “one option is to use a dynamic maneuver to run quickly at a crowd and get them to disperse and move,” according to Davis.
He says officers can also use gas or other munitions. He also says it is often too dangerous officers to wade into crowds and arrest those committing crimes.
“When we do try to make arrests people interfere and try to shield the person committing the violence and assault police officers trying to make the arrest,” Davis said.
Davis on Twitter also explained another tactic officers use.
“What we see is a vehicle operator intent on shielding people from being arrested and if this happens officers may take action to increase safety for everyone including puncturing tires,” Davis said.
PPB also warns against just posting videos on social media because those are not formal police reports. He asks that people report all crimes to police.
Law enforcement on Wednesday declared a riot as the crowd gathered near Bancroft Street and Bone Avenue.
Riot declared near ICE building in SW Portland. Live look near Bancroft St & Bond Ave.#Portland #Pdx #Oregon #BreakingNews #protest @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/GFOKEWW46N— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) August 20, 2020
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
