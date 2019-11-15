PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As the temperature dips you can help people who are homeless stay warm this winter.
Transitions projects and One-Oh-One Nine Kink are hoping to collect two truckloads of winter clothes.
Volunteers were up bright and early Friday morning at two Safeway’s in our area to get the word out.
The annual event collects gently used winter coats and clothing, that will help people stay warm through spring.
"The clothing that we get goes immediately into our clothing room the resource center, the nine shelters as well as directly onto the streets where we have our mobile engagement team working with people experiencing homelessness to make sure its life saving" Transition Project Director Roma Peyser said.
Customers have until 7 p.m. to drop off donations.
There are two Safeway stores collecting them at Cedar Mill, on Northwest Cornell Road and on Southeast Cesar Chavez and Powell.
Donors will get a five-dollar Safeway gift card and a pass to the Columbia employee store.
