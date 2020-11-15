As two-week 'freeze' looms, Blanchet House reminds restaurant owners it accepts unused groceries

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- We're just days away from the statewide two-week freeze in Oregon, and many businesses are preparing to be in compliance with Governor Kate Brown's restrictions.
Starting Wednesday, restaurants can no longer allow dine-in, only provide takeout.
"Once I saw the numbers growing as much as they were, I kinda thought something was coming. It's hard. We've already been struggling," Brian Gardes said.
Gardes, the owner of The Pharmacy in Northwest Portland, said he's happy they got more notice for this shutdown because, in mid-March, they weren't so lucky.
"We were stuck with a lot of product here that we ended up giving to our employees. We had a big pickling party where we pickled eggs and carrots and things like that," Gardes said.
This is where Blanchet House comes in.
"What we do at Blanchet house is we serve breakfast, lunch and dinner to houseless and food-insecure people in the Old Town district. A lot of the food we serve is food that's donated to us," Scott Kerman, executive director at Blanchet House, said.
After the first shutdown went into place, they accepted unused food donations from restaurants, and they're reminding owners they're still accepting those donations now that another shutdown was announced.
"Back in mid-March, when the shutdown first occurred, we rescued about 70,000 pounds of food in like a three-week period. It was crazy," Kerman said. "The number of meals we served doubled. We went from serving about 1000 meals a day to 2000 meals a day.
Gardes said luckily they didn't do a grocery run before the freeze was announced, but he said if they have any leftovers, he's willing to donate them.
"We get so much love and support from the community; it would be selfish of us not to turn around and give love and support back to our community," Gardes said.
If you're a restaurant owner looking to donate food to Blanchet House, you can email them at info@blanchethouse.org.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
