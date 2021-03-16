CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Another wave of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility opens up Wednesday in Washington and it’s a big one: grocery workers, food processors, those with underlying health conditions and pregnant women are among the population of the state’s ‘1B Tier 2’ that will be able to sign up for an appointment slot.
In Clark County, that includes roughly 30,000 people, according to the health department.
Public Health Director Dr. Alan Melnick said he’s optimistic that everyone in the group who wants to get vaccinated will be able to do so quickly, as the county’s allotments of the vaccine have tripled and quadrupled in the last couple of weeks.
It’s a much different picture than it was several weeks ago when the county was only getting about 4,100 doses a week.
“A few weeks ago, we had over 30,000 people on the waiting list to get appointments,” Melnick said, adding that now appointments are much easier to find.
“We were able to get appointments for everybody on the waiting list and get them vaccinated now,” Melnick said.
Of course, not everyone eligible will get the shot, including some pregnant women who say they don’t want to take the risk.
“For me, personally, there’s not enough evidence or support saying that getting this vaccine will keep my child safe or have any long-term effects to my unborn child,” said expectant mother Donna Davis.
Davis works in healthcare at a local hospital and adult care home. The mom-to-be is due in August and told Fox 12 it’s been an easy choice to wait for more trials and research before she decides whether to get vaccinated, although sometimes she worries she could be one of those rare, seriously ill cases if she were to get the virus.
“I am skeptical,” Davis said. “Should I get it, should I not get it? But right now, I still don’t feel safe enough to get it.”
But for those who do want to roll up their sleeves, especially for those who are older or have underlying conditions, Dr. Melnick said Clark County is now on the right track to offer safety and peace of mind.
“Being able to get that vaccine to people and not having them being on a waiting list, it’s life-saving,” Melnick said.
