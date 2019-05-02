PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A new report released Wednesday from the National Interagency Fire Center predicts it will be another hot summer in the Pacific Northwest, with not only more fires than average, but also larger, more destructive ones.
The Portland metro area saw a preview of wildfire season during a dry March that left crews battling brush fires region-wide.
Several of those fires were in Columbia County, where Columbia River Fire and Rescue made it a priority to get crews and gear ready much earlier than typical.
“We’re training earlier, we’re standing up a little bit earlier -- getting ready for that season,” Division Chief of Fire Department Operations Eric Smythe said. “Generally, we don’t do this until June, but it seems every year it’s getting sooner and sooner.”
New this season, crews will carry a simple leaf rake on their trucks. The rakes will help firefighters quickly create defensible space when protecting homes from flames.
The Oregon Department of Forestry is urging homeowners to do their part now to create defensible space.
“We’re seeing a new environment now,” Fire Prevention Coordinator Tom Fields said. “Things are getting out of controller quicker, spreading more easily, so it’s even more important now to make sure you’re protected at home.”
Experts said it’s as easy as doing some basic maintenance and cleanup around your property: keep grass and shrubs short and away from your house, cleanup and remove pine cones, down limbs and other dry debris from yards, and clean gutters and limb trees.
“As you’re cleaning up around your homes, don’t look at the calendar -- look at the conditions,” Fields said. “Think about what that wind is doing, think about how dry things are, and take very good care of anything you’re doing that might spark a fire.”
Saturday is National Wildfire Community Preparedness Day. Local and state agencies and organizations are urging folks to mark the day with a cleanup of their properties and community spaces.
You can find more information at www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/Campaigns/National-Wildfire-Community-Preparedness-Day.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
