PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Monday is Veterans Day, and in addition to local celebrations and services, there are plenty of other ways you can give back to our local heroes.
Each year, Operation Gratitude sends thousands of care packages to soldiers serving around the world. Each package contains snacks, hygiene products, and personal letters. You can learn about helping the organization by clicking here.
The USO is one of America's longest running and most visible support systems for current service members and military veterans.
The Wounded Warrior Project uses donations to give veterans peer counseling and support for military members, helping them heal mentally and physically after returning home.
And local Veterans Affairs offices are also in need of volunteers. To find the office closest to you, just check out the VA Voluntary Service website.
You can find a list of what's open and what's closed on Veterans Day here.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.