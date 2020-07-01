ASHLAND, OR (KPTV) –A 32-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for contacting a minor and trying to pay the victim for sex, according to the Ashland Police Department.
Benjamin Harvey, 32, of Ashland, was arrested after the victim reported the alleged incident to police.
Harvey was booked into the Jackson County Jail, where he is facing charges including luring a minor and purchasing sex from a minor.
Investigators say they would like to hear from any other community members who may have been contacted by Harvey with similar illegal requests or concerns.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.