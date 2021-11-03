(KPTV) - Another Asian giant hornet has been found, and Washington officials say it was close to the nests that were eradicated this past summer.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture announced on Twitter that the Asian giant hornet was found near the United States-Canadian border.

The so-called "murder hornet" was found by British Columbia authorities in a trap meant for Japanese beetles, which is another invasive species. The trap was not far from where nests were eradicated in Washington and the location was "well within the flight distance" from the nests, according to WSDA.

The first Asian giant hornet's nest of the year was eradicated in August in rural Whatcom County. The WSDA said the nest consisted of nine layers of comb and had almost 1,500 hornets in various stages of development.

A second and third nest was eradicated in the same area in September.

According to the WSDA, they will continue to trap Asian giant hornets through the end of November.

For the most recent discovery, WSDA says they will work with B.C. and U.S. federal authorities to attempt to obtain and analyze DNA from the hornet in an attempt to see if it was from a U.S. nest.