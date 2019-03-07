PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An assault charge against comedian Katt Williams has been dropped after civil compromise hearing Thursday.
Williams was facing a charge of assault in the fourth degree after an alleged assault in October at Atlantic Aviation on Northeast Airport Way.
According to investigators, Williams in October assaulted the driver of a town car after an argument about Williams and his dog being taken to a "Wild 'N Out Live" performance at the Moda Center.
Williams in October pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The civil compromise Thursday started in Judge Albrecht’s courtroom but was relocated to Judge Matarazzo’s courtroom.
Matarazzo’s clerk confirms the two sides, including the alleged victim, came to an agreement on the civil compromise. The exact dollar amount of the compromise is not clear. A separate civil case against Williams will be dropped as part of it.
Williams did not appear for the compromise.
A Multnomah County judge Monday issued a bench warrant for Williams after he did not show up for day one of his trial; Matarazzo’s clerk says warrant has been canceled.
