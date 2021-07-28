PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 44-year-old woman chased down and stabbed another woman during a random attack in Old Town earlier this week, according to court documents.
Tammy Marie Imholt was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for charges of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. The charges stem from an assault that occurred at around 2 p.m., on Monday, near Northwest Couch and Northwest 3rd. The victim told police that she was on an afternoon walk and saw Imholt standing outside a tent on NW Couch yelling, according to court documents. To avoid walking by Imholt, the victim crossed the street.
Court documents state that as the victim continued walking, Imholt ran after her, grabbed her by the hair from behind, and threw her to the ground. Imholt reportedly kicked and punched the victim several times before stabbing her. Witness stated they saw multiple stabs by Imholt while the victim was on the ground, according to court documents. One witness ran over and shoved Imholt away as officers were responding.
Officers arrived to the scene and located the victim lying in the street, bleeding from her injuries. According to court documents, Imholt was standing nearby "holding a sharp object, covered in blood, and acting extremely aggressive and belligerent." At first, she ignored several commands to drop the weapon and refused to comply with arrest, but was eventually taken into custody. Court documents state detectives recovered a "sharp nail tool" from Imholt.
The victim was treated on scene, then taken to an area hospital for further treatment for a stab wound and possible liver laceration, court documents state.
