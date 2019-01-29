Assault suspect shot by Clark County deputy found mentally unfit for trial

BRUSH PRAIRIE, WA (KPTV) - An assault suspect who was shot by a Clark County deputy outside a Brush Prairie home has been found mentally unfit to proceed to trial at this time.
The ruling was made regarding James Matthew Kelley at his competency review hearing Tuesday morning.
Kelley, 36, was ordered back to Western State Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.
Kelley was arrested in June 2018.
A deputy responded to a disturbance at a home off Northeast 126th avenue and found Kelley lounging on the hood of a car.
Surveillance video captured the ensuing fight, with Kelley getting off the car and grabbing the deputy.
Both men fell to the ground before the deputy got up and shot Kelley.
Investigators said the video showed Kelley fighting with another man before the deputy arrived.
The homeowner described Kelley as a disgruntled former tenant. Deputies said Kelley has a criminal history and is a level-three sex offender.
Kelley was treated at the hospital and then charged with second-degree assault. He initially pleaded not guilty and was subsequently ordered to undergo mental health treatment.
After being found unfit to proceed Tuesday, another competency review hearing was scheduled for May 1.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
