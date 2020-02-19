CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Hazel Dell Tuesday evening.
Just after 7:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to the 3600 block of Northeast 78th Street on the report of a crash.
The sheriff's office said an investigation revealed that a Ford Flex crossover, driven by Carolyn Clark-Bennett, 54, of Washougal, turned left out of the King's Way School parking lot onto 78th Street and drove directly into the path of a westbound Dodge 2500 pickup, driven by Kierstan Cormican, of Battle Ground. The Dodge crashed into the driver's side of the Ford.
Emergency personnel attempted to resuscitate Clark-Bennett, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office said Cormican and three passengers in the Ford were taken to area hospitals with injuries. Their conditions are not known at this time.
Cormican is cooperating with the investigation, and no charges have been filed, according to the sheriff's office.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Stevenson-Carson School District confirmed to FOX 12 that Clark-Bennett was associate principal for Wind River Middle School and Stevenson High School. She was also Skamania County Community Coalition Coordinator.
Administrators said Clark-Bennett went by the name Suz or CB.
The school district released a statement Wednesday , saying in part: "Suz was larger than life and touched every corner of our district, always focusing on doing 'what's best for our kids.' No challenge was to big or concern too small for Suz and she made it her mission to do whatever she could to positively influence the people fortunate enough to know her."
The school district said counselors and members of the Trauma Intervention Program will be at secondary schools throughout the day.
A former student remembered Clark-Bennett as someone who motivated them to work hard and to persevere even when the going got tough.
"She always motivated me by this speech. If you fall down seven times, get up eight. It kind of helped me push myself a little bit better," Sammy Sosa, who graduated in 2019, told FOX 12. "She motivated me throughout high school. She actually helped me graduate by pushing me to be a better person than I was."
